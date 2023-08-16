KSCPCR to study mobile phone addiction among children in Karnataka

August 16, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

To tackle mobile addiction among school children, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has decided to conduct a study.

The KSCPCR has formed 10 teams comprising teachers, students, parents, government officials, psychiatrists, non-governmental organisation (NGO) representatives, and other experts in various fields for the study, which will begin this weekend.

The Commission has decided to complete the study within three months, after which it will submit a report to the Karnataka government with various recommendations help children come out of mobile addiction.

K. Naganna Gowda, Chairperson of KSCPCR, told The Hindu, “In recent days, cyber crime cases, like online sexual abuse of children, are increasing. Parents give mobile phones to their children without any restrictions. But there have been a lot of cases of children getting addicted to online games and online gambling, and visiting porn sites without their knowledge and facing abuse.

“All these incidents came to light during the Covid-19 and post-pandemic when schools were conducting classes online. Children are now addicted to mobile phones. Even if Covid-19 pandemic is eradicated from India, there are no signs that this mobile obsession will end.

“According to reports of various studies, addiction to mobile phones has impacted the physical and mental health of the children. Due to this addiction, children’s memory and creativity are getting damaged. They are found to be lagging in sports and educational activities, like reading and writing. Even vocal lessons are not being conducted in schools. Physical activities and games are essential for children to become physically and mentally strong. On the other hand, school dropouts, child trafficking, child marriage and teenage pregnancy cases are increasing. Mobile phone addiction is the main reason for all the above incidents.

“It is highly impossible to take away mobile phones from children at once. But, they have to be gradually weaned away from mobile addiction. Therefore, we decided to conduct a case study in collaboration with one non government organisation (NGO). The study team consists of children, teachers, parents, psychologists, social workers and others.”

The case study will include school children, parents, teachers and others. The study will be based on questionnaires, interaction with children, parents and teachers, and will cover success stories of gradual withdrawal from mobile phone usage by children. Group discussion, counselling and demonstration will take place, and advice will be sought from children, teachers and parents to get children out of mobile addiction.

Mr. Naganna Gowda said, “We will ask the children what they want as an alternative to the mobile phone.”