KSCPCR registers suo motu case in death of Indi school student

November 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Belagavi

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has registered a suo motu case in connection with the death of a five-year-old boy in a private school in Vijayapura district on Wednesday last.

Shivaraj Rodagi died when a water tank fell on him at M.R. Shah CBSE School in Indi of Vijayapura district. The school authorities then shifted the body to the government hospital.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

However, KSCPCR member Shashidhar Kosumbe, who visited the school on Thursday, said that there is evidence of gross negligence by the school authorities and has urged the police to revise the first information report.

He said that the water tank was hoisted on pipes that had corroded and that there is no CCTV coverage of the area.

In a letter to the District Police, he has asked investigation officers to revise the case.

He also asked them to investigate the allegations that the school authorities failed to inform the family of the deceased in time and that they did not brief them properly when they arrived at the hospital.

Mr. Kosumbe met the family members of the dead child and consoled them.