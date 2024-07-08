ADVERTISEMENT

KSCPCR pulls up staff at BRIMS over facilities

Published - July 08, 2024 09:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Notice issued to head of paediatric department for negligence 

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Shashidhar Kosumbe at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) pulled up the doctors at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) for presenting an “incorrect picture” regarding the functioning of various wards and issued a notice for improving the facilities at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSCPCR member Shashidhar Kosumbe carried out a surprise visit to BRIMS Hospital on Saturday to procure a realistic picture of healthcare facilities. He pointed out several shortcomings and negligence of staff towards the patients. To his surprise, Mr. Kosumbe did not find a single pediatrician at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). When asked, head of the pediatric department Shakuntala Koujalagi failed to furnish any details about the ward.

Though 18,000 children were suffering from malnutrition across the district and 138 children were reported in the severely malnourished category, the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre showed admission of three children to the centre on record but no child was present during the visit.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued notice to the Pediatric Department Head at neonatal intensive care unit at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences alleging medical negligence. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The member said that it was noticed that two babies were kept for observation in a single infant radiant warmer and three newborns were kept in the same phototherapy unit. The lack of maintenance has been plaguing the kangaroo mother care unit at the hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Expressing displeasure over the unauthorised absence of the doctors and also lapses in extending healthcare services to the patients in the hospital, Mr. Kosumbe directed District Surgeon Mahesh Biradar to issue notice and take appropriate action against concerned staff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US