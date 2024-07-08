KSCPCR pulls up staff at BRIMS over facilities

Members of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) pulled up the doctors at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) for presenting an “incorrect picture” regarding the functioning of various wards and issued a notice for improving the facilities at the hospital.

KSCPCR member Shashidhar Kosumbe carried out a surprise visit to BRIMS Hospital on Saturday to procure a realistic picture of healthcare facilities. He pointed out several shortcomings and negligence of staff towards the patients. To his surprise, Mr. Kosumbe did not find a single pediatrician at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). When asked, head of the pediatric department Shakuntala Koujalagi failed to furnish any details about the ward.

Though 18,000 children were suffering from malnutrition across the district and 138 children were reported in the severely malnourished category, the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre showed admission of three children to the centre on record but no child was present during the visit.

The member said that it was noticed that two babies were kept for observation in a single infant radiant warmer and three newborns were kept in the same phototherapy unit. The lack of maintenance has been plaguing the kangaroo mother care unit at the hospital.

Expressing displeasure over the unauthorised absence of the doctors and also lapses in extending healthcare services to the patients in the hospital, Mr. Kosumbe directed District Surgeon Mahesh Biradar to issue notice and take appropriate action against concerned staff.