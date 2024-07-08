GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSCPCR pulls up staff at BRIMS over facilities

Notice issued to head of paediatric department for negligence 

Published - July 08, 2024 09:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Shashidhar Kosumbe at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday.

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Shashidhar Kosumbe at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) pulled up the doctors at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) for presenting an “incorrect picture” regarding the functioning of various wards and issued a notice for improving the facilities at the hospital.

KSCPCR member Shashidhar Kosumbe carried out a surprise visit to BRIMS Hospital on Saturday to procure a realistic picture of healthcare facilities. He pointed out several shortcomings and negligence of staff towards the patients. To his surprise, Mr. Kosumbe did not find a single pediatrician at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). When asked, head of the pediatric department Shakuntala Koujalagi failed to furnish any details about the ward.

Though 18,000 children were suffering from malnutrition across the district and 138 children were reported in the severely malnourished category, the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre showed admission of three children to the centre on record but no child was present during the visit.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued notice to the Pediatric Department Head at neonatal intensive care unit at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences alleging medical negligence.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued notice to the Pediatric Department Head at neonatal intensive care unit at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences alleging medical negligence. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The member said that it was noticed that two babies were kept for observation in a single infant radiant warmer and three newborns were kept in the same phototherapy unit. The lack of maintenance has been plaguing the kangaroo mother care unit at the hospital.

Expressing displeasure over the unauthorised absence of the doctors and also lapses in extending healthcare services to the patients in the hospital, Mr. Kosumbe directed District Surgeon Mahesh Biradar to issue notice and take appropriate action against concerned staff.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.