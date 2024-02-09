KSCPCR members inspect Central Jail in Vijayapura  

February 09, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) visited the Central Jail in Vijayapura on Friday.

A team led by KSCPCR member Shashidhar Kosambe and other officers inspected various areas of the jail.

They spoke to inmates and officials and obtained some details. They went around the cells of the female and male prisoners and inquired about their health, food, basic facilities and their children.

He urged the officers and inmates to strive for all-round development and protection of children of prisoners.

Mr. Kosambe visited the library where he urged authorities to work towards reforming the inmates. He also urged inmates to change their mindset by visiting the library often, reading newspapers and good books on a regular basis.

He interacted with child protection unit officials inside the prison. He also interacted with the prisoners. He suggested that children should be involved in their all-round development by taking remedial measures along with their education, health and protection.

In-charge Superintendent of the Prison Manjunath H., District Child Protection Officer Deepakshi Janaki and other officers, including Mounesh Potadar, were present.

Workshop

Later, at a workshop in Vijayapura, Mr. Kosambe urged officers to strive for the implementation of child laws.

He spoke to officials in the grassroots-level vested with the responsibility of implementation of child rights laws, including those relating to anganwadis, schools, panchayats, taluk panchayat and others.

The conference was held in the Zilla Panchayat Hall in association with the commission, district administration, Zilla Panchayat, the District Legal Services Authority, the Women and Child Development Department, the Police Department, the District Child Protection Unit and the Education Department.

Discussions ranged from education and literacy, juvenile justice, PoCSO Act-2012, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 and others.

Issues such as child marriage, child labour, PoCSO Act, begging, malnutrition prevention and others were discussed.

Mr. Kosambe said that it is the responsibility of local officials to work towards eradication of social evils. He asked them to act honestly and fairly on the issue of child protection. He urged senior officials to ensure transparent governance in their jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner T. Bhobalan urged officials of 18 departments to work in coordination for protection of children’s rights. He urged them to work in tandem with police and other departments to strictly enforce PoCSO Act, child marriage and child labour laws.

He warned officials of action if they are found to be negligent in their duties.

He asked Panchayat Development and Education officers to visit villages and conduct inspections and meetings and submit reports. He said that school principals and teachers should not be limited to teaching lessons but should be partners in protecting the rights of children under their jurisdiction.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rishi Anand said that proper implementation of existing laws will go a long way in preventing abuse, violence and exploitation of children.

A former member of the commission S. Raghavendra spoke about PoCSO Act and other laws and policies.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department K.K. Chauhan, District Child Protection Officer Deepakshi Janaki, Gururaj Itagi and others were present.

