KSCPCR member makes surprise visit to VIMS

Notice issued to two private hospitals for violating KMPE rule

Published - July 19, 2024 09:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Shashidhar Kosumbe, member, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, visiting Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari on Friday.

Shashidhar Kosumbe, member, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, visiting Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) Shashidhar Kosumbe made a surprise visit to the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari on Friday to inspect the quality of services being extended to the patients.

Mr. Kosumbe carried out a surprise visit to the VIMS Hospital and inspected the facilities at neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Kangaroo mother care unit, the nutrition rehabilitation centre and also at 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital.

Though 430 children were reportedly suffering from malnutrition across the district, not a single child was admitted at the nutrition rehabilitation centre. Mr. Kosumbe noticed that the children admitted at the centre were from other districts. He directed the authorities to focus on eradication of malnutrition and anaemia.

Mr. Kosumbe lauded the authorities and doctors for improving the facilities and services at the hospital.

Notice issued to private hospitals

He also issued notices for two private hospitals for not abiding by Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KMPE) Act rules. Mr. Kosumbe issued notices to Mitesh Dave, Managing Director of Indira IVF Hospital Private Limited at Ballari, and K. Satish, Managing Director for S.R. Multi Specialty Hospital, Ballari, for not maintaining the registration records of patients, not displaying charges for scanning and not mentioning the qualification details of the doctors working at hospital.

 He also questioned the necessity of performing abortions on three patients at Indira IVF Hospital at Ballari.

