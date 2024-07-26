GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSCPCR member directs health officers of Karnataka government to seal four scanning centres in Shahapur

He claimed that the four centres violate norms of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act

Published - July 26, 2024 11:28 am IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
KSCPCR member Shashidhar Kosambe interacting with the staff of a scanning centre in Shahapur in Yadgir district of Karnataka, on July 25, 2024.

KSCPCR member Shashidhar Kosambe interacting with the staff of a scanning centre in Shahapur in Yadgir district of Karnataka, on July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) member Shashidhar Kosambe instructed officials of the Family Welfare Officer to seal four scanning centres in Shahapur, Yadgir district, Karnataka.

He visited the four scanning centres in Shahapur, accompanied by Family Welfare Officer Jyothi, Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department Veernagowda, Taluk Health Officer Ramesh, and Child Protection Officer Govind Rathod.

He claimed that the four centres violate norms of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. “When I visited the scanning centres, doctors and staff on duty didn’t have nameplates. There was no proper enrolment in the Balika software, and no list of the fees. Therefore, I instructed officials to seal these scanning centres.” Mr. Kosambe informed on July 25.

He informed that instructions will be given to follow the norms strictly. at a district-level child rights protection review meeting scheduled in Yadgir on July 26.

