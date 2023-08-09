HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSCPCR constitutes 10 teams to study mobile overuse among children

August 09, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has constituted 10 teams across the State to study the obsession with mobile usage among children and to address their addiction behaviour.

Chairman of KSCPCR K. Naganna Gowda, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, said that the 10 teams will conduct research on the impact of usage of mobile phones among children, for the next three months.

The teams comprising doctors, parents, paediatricians and experts from various fields will submit a comprehensive report to the commission after the three-month survey.

Replying to a question that students are facing problem while travelling on crowded buses after the State government’s Shakti programme was launched, Mr. Gowda said that the commission will urge the State government to provide exclusive bus facilities for schoolchildren.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.