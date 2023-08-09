August 09, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has constituted 10 teams across the State to study the obsession with mobile usage among children and to address their addiction behaviour.

Chairman of KSCPCR K. Naganna Gowda, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, said that the 10 teams will conduct research on the impact of usage of mobile phones among children, for the next three months.

The teams comprising doctors, parents, paediatricians and experts from various fields will submit a comprehensive report to the commission after the three-month survey.

Replying to a question that students are facing problem while travelling on crowded buses after the State government’s Shakti programme was launched, Mr. Gowda said that the commission will urge the State government to provide exclusive bus facilities for schoolchildren.