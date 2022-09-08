KSCA U-16 selection trials in Mysuru on Sept. 11

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 08, 2022 20:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Mysuru zone, will conduct selection trials to select the U-16 inter-district teams on September 11 at SDNR Wadiyar Ground at 8 a.m.

The last date for receiving the entries along with the birth certificate is September 9 before 5 p.m. at KSCA Mysuru zone office, Manasagangotri. For more details, call KSCA at 0821-2519900.

Players born on or after September 1, 2006, are eligible to participate in the selection trials, a release said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Players born between September 1, 2006, to August 31, 2008 are eligible for the selection trials. The KSCA has said that players below 14 years of age should not be sent for the selection trials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app