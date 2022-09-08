KSCA U-16 selection trials in Mysuru on Sept. 11

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Mysuru zone, will conduct selection trials to select the U-16 inter-district teams on September 11 at SDNR Wadiyar Ground at 8 a.m.

The last date for receiving the entries along with the birth certificate is September 9 before 5 p.m. at KSCA Mysuru zone office, Manasagangotri. For more details, call KSCA at 0821-2519900.

Players born between September 1, 2006, to August 31, 2008 are eligible for the selection trials. The KSCA has said that players below 14 years of age should not be sent for the selection trials.