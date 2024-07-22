KSCA T20: Mysore Warriors’ hunt for cricket talent

The Mysuru talent hunt for cricketers for the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 was conducted here by Mysore Warriors on Monday. It was conducted by NR Group, owners of the Mysore Warriors team.

The inaugural of the talent hunt was held in Bengaluru at the Just Cricket Stadium on July 12 and the hunt for cricketers in Mysuru was held at the SDNR Stadium in Manasagangotri campus here on Monday.

The event witnessed the participation of 200 young cricketers, including 55 medium-pace bowlers, 50 spinners, 40 batsmen, 40 all-rounders, and 15 wicket-keepers. Two players selected at the talent hunt will be given an opportunity to showcase their cricket abilities, and join the Mysore Warriors team, at the Maharaja Trophy. Suresh M.R., manager of Mysore Warriors, and Vijay Madyalkar, assistant coach of Mysore Warriors, were present.

The two shortlisted players will undergo conscientious training session for 15 days and will then play at the Maharaja Trophy to be held at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from August 15 to September 1. “The talent hunt events have provided a platform for young talents to play alongside outstanding players and enter the professional cricketing arena. The players will further demonstrate their skills while battling out on the field for the trophy, competing against six teams from Karnataka, including Hubballi Tigers, Bangalore Blasters, Mangalore Dragons, Gulbarga Mystics, and Shimoga Lions,” a release said here.

In the release, Arjun Ranga, owner of Mysore Warriors and MD of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said: “We are committed to nurturing young cricket enthusiasts by providing them a platform to showcase their talents and represent the State. Today, we witnessed their exceptional skills, and are ecstatic to see the budding players contribute to the success of bringing the Mysore Warriors team.”