KSCA Navule Stadium inundated in Shivamogga following heavy rains

Updated - July 21, 2024 03:30 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 03:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

Incessant rains flood Karnataka State Cricket Association grounds in Shivamogga and the delayed drainage project is blamed for flooding.

The Hindu Bureau

The stadium resembles a tank, hindering the young cricketers an opportunity to practise. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The incessant rains that lashed Shivamogga for the last week inundated low-lying areas, including Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) grounds at Navule in the city. The stadium resembles a tank, hindering the young cricketers an opportunity to practise.

The rainwater from neighbouring areas flows to the stadium area and from there it moves towards the Navule tank. As the outflow from the tank was obstructed due to the silt, the stadium remained inundated for three days. Whenever it rains heavily, the stadium is flooded. The delay in completing the project, which is meant to divert water flow to the drains, is said to be the cause of the flooding.

The KSCA was granted 26 acres of land in the city for a stadium for Shivamogga zone of the association in 2002. The construction of the stadium began in 2007 and it was ready by 2009 to conduct matches. Of the land allotted to the KSCA, five acres were taken for the development of a tank and an adjacent road.

The Shivamogga zone, spread over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts, has 45 institutional member clubs, four institutional associate member clubs and around 45 non-affiliated clubs.

According to H.S. Sadananada, KSCA convener for Shivamogga zone, at least 400 cricket matches are conducted every year in the stadium. “We conduct under-14, under-16, and under-19 club matches. Cricketers from three districts are being benefited by the cricket stadium,” he said.

