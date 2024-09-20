KSCA Dharwad zone chairman writes to State body for early meeting to resolve issues

With senior qualified coaches of KSCA raising objections to the functioning style of the present convener of Dharwad zone of KSCA and also several other contentious issues, chairman of the Dharwad zone of KSCA and former Mayor of Hubballi Dharwad Viranna Savadi has written to the State body of KSCA to convene a meeting to resolve the issues.

Mr. Savadi confirmed sending the email to the KSCA secretary on the issues raised by KSCA qualified coaches, senior cricketers, members of various cricket clubs, and parents. He said that all the developments had been brought to the notice of the KSCA secretary seeking early meeting of the zone to resolve the contentious issues.

He said that some of the parents of the young cricketers had approached the court raising objection to the selection process of KSCA under-19 team of Dharwad zone. Such developments bring a bad name to Dharwad zone and the secretary had been requested to look into the issue.

Mr. Savadi has also said that while a meeting of the zone should be have been held every month because of the unavailability of the zonal coordinator, the Dharwad zone convener had not conducted the meeting. This apart, questions had been raised about the selection of players under different categories and some had complained about highhandedness of the convener. The KSCA secretary had conveyed that a meeting would soon be held to resolve the issues, Mr. Savadi has said.

It may be recalled that recently KSCA qualified coaches, senior cricketers held a press conference in Hubballi complaining about what they termed as the highhandedness of the Dharwad zone convener Nikhil Bhusad, lack of transparency in selection, and violations of KSCA regulations.

BDK foundation clarifies

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Thursday, chairman of BDK Sports Foundation Baba Bhusad termed the allegations of Dharwad zone convener favouring players from the BDK foundation as baseless and claimed that their players were selected based on their performance.

Mr. Bhusad said that the Hubballi Premiere League (HPL) was open to the players of all the clubs and everyone was free to participate. Moreover, the foundation was supporting talented cricketers by providing them a platform to perform that too by charging very low annual fee, he said.