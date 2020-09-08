KSBC warns advocates of disciplinary action

Bengaluru

08 September 2020 23:14 IST

Advocates found attending videoconference hearing of courts while on the move in vehicles or not wearing prescribed uniforms during hearing or engaging in private conversation without muting the mic while being online during proceedings will have to face disciplinary proceedings from the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC).

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the KSBC said that unanimous resolution has been passed by the Council in its meeting held on September 6. The KSBC stated that it was brought to its notice that some advocates were attending videoconference hearings before some courts while travelling in a car, autorickshaw, and even while working in their kitchen or lands and at other locations.

The Council also said that some advocates found engaged in conversation, using filthy language with others during court proceedings without muting their mic.

If such instances comes to the knowledge of the Council, disciplinary action under Section 35 of the Advocates Act, 1961 would be initiated against the advocates, the KSBC said.