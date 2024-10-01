K.S. Sharma is a committed fighter, Shettar hails his teacher on his 91st birthday

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar has termed trade union leader and writer K.S. Sharma as one committed to a cause and who dedicated his life for the welfare of workers and for the ideology he believed in.

He was inaugurating the 91st birthday celebrations of Prof. Sharma organised by Dr. K.S. Sharma Group of Institutions at Vishwa Shrama Chetana in Hubballi on Monday.

“Prof. Sharma is my teacher. He is aged now but his brain, writings and labour ideas are not aged. He has led a full life dedicated to the principles, while fighting for the cause,” he said.

On Prof. Sharma’s continuous fight for daily wagers, Mr. Shettar said that because of his commitment and continuous fight, the services of 23,000 daily wage workers were regularised.

His fight resulted in the exploited getting justice and he has shown to the world that through continuous fight, it is possible to get justice for the needy, he said.

Chairman of Basava Peace Mission Mahadev Horatti said that despite his age, Prof. Sharma still has the energy and enthusiasm of a young man. He still has the ability to do a lot for society.

Despite being involved in the fight for the right causes, Prof. Sharma has also contributed a great deal to the world of literature through various works of prose and poetry, he said.

The former judge N.B. Kulkarni spoke on the contribution of Prof. Sharma to the field of journalism and said that through his journalistic work, Prof. Sharma has enlightened many, including several in public life.

Responding to the felicitations accorded to him on his 91st birthday, Prof. Sharma took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the days of his struggle.

Despite all the agitations and movements, the working class is still being subjected to exploitation and only continuous movements will help in ensuring justice to workers, he said.

On the occasion, a collection of columns of Prof. Sharma titled Chintana Manthana-Volume 31 and reprinted poetry volumes of Da.Ra. Bendre were released by the dignitaries.

Senior journalist and writer Ramzan Darga, president of Dharwad District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Lingaraj Angadi, chief administrator of Sanjivini Ayurveda Mahavidyalay Sumitra Potnis, Punarvasu Bendre and others were present.

Meritorious students of the institutions were honoured on the occasion.

