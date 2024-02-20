ADVERTISEMENT

K.S. Jain takes charge as Additional General Manager of South Western Railway

February 20, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

K. S. Jain assumed charge as Additional General Manager of South Western Railway on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K.S. Jain assumed charge as Additional General Manager of South Western Railway on Tuesday. He belongs to the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME).

A graduate in mechanical engineering from the University of Roorkee, Mr. Jain began professional career with the Northern Railway, serving as Assistant Divisional Mechanical Engineer (C&W) Firozpur.

His roles include serving as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Thiruvananthapuram division) and Divisional Railway Manager (Alipurduar division). Prior to the present posting, Mr. Jain was Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of South Central Railway.

