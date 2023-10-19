K.S. Eshwarappa urges State govt. to complete housing projects in Shivamogga

October 19, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has urged the State government to release funds due for the completion of houses sanctioned under various housing schemes.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Eshwarappa said around 15,000 beneficiaries had been sanctioned houses under the schemes sponsored by both the Centre and State governments. The beneficiaries had paid their contribution of ₹80,000 in the case of general category applicants and ₹50,000 with regard to beneficiaries who belonged to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“I know with what difficulties the beneficiaries paid their contributions. Many women have sold their sacred thread (mangal sutra) to clear their share. However, the houses remain incomplete due to the delay in releasing the State government’s share”, he said.

He appealed to Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan visit Shivamogga and interact with the beneficiaries personally to understand the gravity of the problem.

The former Minister said the Shivamogga district unit of the BJP would stage protests if the State government does not respond to the problem and release the funds.

Further, reacting to a question, Mr. Eshwarappa said the BJP had been making all efforts to dethrone the Congress government. “It is an anti-people government. Not only BJP MLAs, even legislators of the ruling party are unhappy with this government. There is no hesitation to say that we are making efforts to remove this government,” he said.