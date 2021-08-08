K.S. Eshwarappa stokes controversy by making provocative speech to BJP leaders

Senior BJP leader and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has triggered a controversy by making a provocative appeal to party workers.

Addressing the BJP’s Shivamogga city wing executive committee meeting on Sunday, he said the party had strengthened its base in the country so much that nobody would dare to touch its workers any more. “Earlier, when Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers went to open a unit in Kerala, they were assaulted. Then our leaders used to tell the workers to ‘be calm at all costs’. But, now the situation has changed. Our strength has gone up. If someone attacks our worker, we tell our workers to face them with the same stick and take two for one,” he said.

Further, speaking to the media, he defended his statement by saying he would stick to his words and they were not intended to provoke anybody. “My intention was to convey how the party has grown over the years. Do you expect us to sit quietly when our workers are attacked? We have lost many of workers till the recent years. Our workers were killed when they went to protect cows. The Congress lost the election because of such murders,” he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa’s remarks drew sharp criticism from the Opposition Congress, which demanded that the Governor immediately sack him. The Congress said his remarks went against the spirit of the Constitution. Congress leader V.S. Ugrappa said Mr. Eshwarappa may have made such remarks to draw the attention of the RSS in the wake of him not getting the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.

When journalists wanted Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to react to this speech, he evaded giving a reply.