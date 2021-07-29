K.S. Eshwarappa ready to join ministry

Hassan

29 July 2021 16:58 IST

Senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has said he is ready to join the cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, making it clear that he would not follow in the footsteps of another senior leader Jagadish Shettar.

Mr. Shettar has made it clear that he is not in the race for a berth in the ministry.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on July 29, Mr. Eshwarappa, who held the RDPR Ministry in the Yediyurappa cabinet, said he is ready to handle either the post of Deputy Chief Minister or a ministerial berth. “I will not take the decision that Shettar has taken. I will go by the party’s decision.”

The party high command had given instructions to State leaders on how to strengthen the party organisation. “The Congress is unhappy that the confusion in our party has been resolved so early. We will work hard towards bringing the party back to power with a full majority,” he said.