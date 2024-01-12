January 12, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

Veteran BJP leader and former minister K. S. Eshwarappa, who met party’s key strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on January 11, is learnt to have made several suggestions to strengthen the party organisation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, including the need to amicably resolve the issues related to senior leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and V. Somanna.

While Mr. Eshwarappa has desisted from making any comments on his meeting with the party’s central leaders, sources in the party said he suggested that resolving the issues related to senior leaders like Mr Yatnal and Mr Somanna by taking them into confidence would go a long way in strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Eshwarappa is learnt to have told the central leadership that the political mood in Karnataka is in favour of the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls, and that resolving the issues with these two senior leaders would further boost the party’s poll preparations

Mr. Yatnal was one of the aspirants for party positions (Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly and president of party’s Karnataka unit). He has been openly criticising BJP veteran B. S. Yediyurappa and his son as well as State unit president B. Y. Vijayendra.

Mr. Somanna too has hinted that he is upset with the party leadership, but, unlike Mr. Yatnal, he has kept his cards close to his chest.

While some leaders want the party high command to act against Mr. Yatnal for his comments, Mr. Vijayendra has been maintaining that the veteran leader has to be taken into confidence with the intervention of the central leadership.

Now it remains to be seen how the party high command would respond in the wake of Mr. Eshwarappa meeting them personally and stressing the need for resolving the issues related to these senior leaders.

K.S. Eshwarappa seeks Lok Sabha ticket for son

Mr. Eshwarappa, who obeyed the party central leadership’s instruction to desist from contesting the Assembly polls in May 2023, is learnt to have sought a ticket for his son Kanthesh from Haveri for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Kanthesh has started familiarising himself with the electorate in Haveri Lok Sabha constituency by participating in various public functions there.

Party leaders feel that the chances of the central leadership giving a ticket to Mr. Kanthesh to contest from Haveri would be bright if it wants to reciprocate the gesture of Mr. Eshwarappa, who not only obeyed the party’s instructions against contesting the Assembly polls, but also worked for the success of the party candidate in Shivamogga.

The veteran leader has also expressed keenness in working for the party organisation in some capacity instead of a constitutional position outside Karnataka.

Mr. Eshwarappa is also learnt to have stressed the need for involving senior leaders in resolving differences in some constituencies.

