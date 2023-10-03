ADVERTISEMENT

Krypton Solutions may invest ₹832 crore in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar to set up PCB fabrication units

October 03, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

M.B. Patil | Photo Credit: File Photo

Texas-based Krypton Solutions, that offers service design, rapid prototyping and low/medium volume turn-key contract manufacturing services, may invest $100 million (₹832 crore) in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to set up Printed Circuit Board (PCB) fabrication units, said a statement from the State government.

M.B. Patil, Minister for Large & Medium Industries & Infrastructure Development, who is leading a business delegation to the U.S., on Monday met officials of Texas Instruments, Krypton Solutions, and ERP Logic (ERPL), a SAP cloud-based solutions firm for exploring increased investments in Karnataka.

The government delegation toured Krypton’s 40,000 sq. feet facility while it visited Texas Instruments’ 300-mm wafer fab manufacturing site. These two companies are part of the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry and already have a sizable presence in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Krypton Solutions has already completed preliminary discussions with the government to invest in Bommasandra for a new PCB facility in Karnataka.

The meeting with Texas Instruments also discussed Research and Development for Analog and Embedded Semiconductors, with a potential exploration in the Whitefield semiconductor park. Texas Instruments also has affirmed its commitment to R&D expansion in the state during the meeting, as per the communique.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US