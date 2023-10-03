Krypton Solutions may invest ₹832 crore in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar to set up PCB fabrication units

October 03, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Texas-based Krypton Solutions, that offers service design, rapid prototyping and low/medium volume turn-key contract manufacturing services, may invest $100 million (₹832 crore) in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to set up Printed Circuit Board (PCB) fabrication units, said a statement from the State government.

M.B. Patil, Minister for Large & Medium Industries & Infrastructure Development, who is leading a business delegation to the U.S., on Monday met officials of Texas Instruments, Krypton Solutions, and ERP Logic (ERPL), a SAP cloud-based solutions firm for exploring increased investments in Karnataka.

The government delegation toured Krypton’s 40,000 sq. feet facility while it visited Texas Instruments’ 300-mm wafer fab manufacturing site. These two companies are part of the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry and already have a sizable presence in the State.

Krypton Solutions has already completed preliminary discussions with the government to invest in Bommasandra for a new PCB facility in Karnataka.

The meeting with Texas Instruments also discussed Research and Development for Analog and Embedded Semiconductors, with a potential exploration in the Whitefield semiconductor park. Texas Instruments also has affirmed its commitment to R&D expansion in the state during the meeting, as per the communique.

