KRV president Narayana Gowda arrested for vandalism

December 28, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Bengaluru

T.A. Narayana Gowda, president, of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, who led protests against non-Kannada signboards that degenerated into vandalism on December 27, was arrested with 29 of his associates. They were produced before a magistrate on December 28 morning. They were shifted to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after the magistrate remanded them into judicial custody.

The police alleged that the accused not only held violent protests and damaged public property in Chikkajala but also manhandled police personnel and tried to prevent them from discharging their duties.

Based on three FIRs filed against Mr. Gowda and others in North East Division, the police arrested them on December 28 morning. Mr. Gowda was taken into preventive custody during the protest rally on International Airport Road and kept at Police Training School, Yelahanka. KRV activists held protests through December 27 night demanding the release of Mr. Gowda.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Gowda said the police had made false allegations against him and KRV activists that they had attacked the police. He challenged the police to produce evidence that they had attacked the police personnel.

Following the arrest of Mr. Gowda, agitated KRV activists vent their ire against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accusing him of “harrassing” Kannada activists and said they would lay siege to the chief minister’s residence till Mr. Gowda was released and all cases withdrawn.

Police have heightened security to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence.