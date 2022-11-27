KRV activists stage protest against pro-Marathi activists

November 27, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists staged a protest against pro-Marathi activists, who are said to have thrown stones at KSRTC buses in Maharashtra, by blocking the National Highway near Belagavi on Sunday.

The vedike activists sat on the road overbridge near Mahantesh Nagar in Belagavi. They raised slogans against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sindhe and also pro-Marathi activists.

They said that the Maharashtra government is trying to protect pro-Marathi activists who indulged in vandalism, by not taking action against them. They demanded that the Karnataka government ban movement of all vehicles, public and private, between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

They also took out a mock funeral procession of the Maharashtra Chief Minister and burnt him in the effigy later.

The protest led to a traffic jam on the national highway for sometime. KRV activists got into a heated argument with the police when the latter tried to stop them from blackening Maharashtra vehicles.

KRV district president Deepak Gudaganatti accused Belagavi legislators of not raising their voice against the pro-Marathi activists as they were afraid of losing Marathi votes.

“Residents of several villages in Maharashtra want to join Karnataka as the Maharashtra government is not providing them with basic amenities, including drinking water. We support Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s claim over several border villages of Maharashtra. Now, he should act strongly and fight vandalism by anti-Kannada elements,’‘ he said.

Meanwhile, in Hubballi, Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi appealed for peace. Leaders of all groups should desist from giving provocative statements. “Reorganisation of States is a settled fact. No one should turn it into a dispute any more. Thrown stones at or blackening buses are meaningless acts,’‘ he said.