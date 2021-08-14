KRS to field candidates in all wards

HUBBALLI

14 August 2021 19:37 IST

With the State Election Commission announcing the calendar of events for elections to municipal corporations, the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) has decided to field candidates in all the wards of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC).

State treasurer of KRS K.B. Aravind told presspersons in Dharwad on Saturday that the party’s main aim was to give clean governance and to root out corruption at all levels of administration.

Despite decades of independence, basic amenities had remained a mirage in many areas and the party would like to set things right, he said.

Mr. Aravind said that candidates with clean image will be fielded by the party. Already 29 candidates have been finalised for the wards in Dharwad and the list of candidates for Hubballi will be finalised in a couple of days, he said.

He said that as there was no party in power for the last two years, development activities in the twin cities had taken a beating.

It was only because of the court’s direction that the elections are being held now and the party would make all honest efforts to win over the electorate, he said.

To a query, he said that the party was looking for good candidates to field in Hubballi and those interested in joining the party could approach them.