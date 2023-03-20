KRS to field candidates in all 224 constituencies in Karnataka

March 20, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - Yadgir

Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) party has declared two possible candidates — one for Yadgir and another for Gurmitkal — for the coming Assembly election.

Addressing media conference in Yadgir on March 20, S. Nijalingappa Pujari, District Organising Secretary of the party, said that he is a contender in Gurmitkal while Sharanabasappa is in Yadgir. The candidates for the remaining two constituencies in Yadgir disrict — Shahapur and Shorapur — will be declared shortly.

He released the party’s manifesto during the conference.

If the KRS party comes to power, the party’s government will fill 3 lakh vacant posts immediately. Free education to all till SSLC, and ₹2,000 pension will be given to graduates, widows and persons with disabilities every month

“Our party will field candidates in all the 224 constituencies,” he said.