ADVERTISEMENT

KRS to field candidates in all 224 constituencies in Karnataka

March 20, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - Yadgir

Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) party has declared two possible candidates for the coming Assembly election

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi party workers seeking strengthening of the Lokayukta and scrapping of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) party has declared two possible candidates — one for Yadgir and another for Gurmitkal — for the coming Assembly election.

Addressing media conference in Yadgir on March 20, S. Nijalingappa Pujari, District Organising Secretary of the party, said that he is a contender in Gurmitkal while Sharanabasappa is in Yadgir. The candidates for the remaining two constituencies in Yadgir disrict — Shahapur and Shorapur — will be declared shortly.

He released the party’s manifesto during the conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

If the KRS party comes to power, the party’s government will fill 3 lakh vacant posts immediately. Free education to all till SSLC, and ₹2,000 pension will be given to graduates, widows and persons with disabilities every month 

“Our party will field candidates in all the 224 constituencies,” he said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US