KRS reaches full level

The Hindu Bureau
October 17, 2022 21:00 IST

The inflow into Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir in Srirangapatna has gone up following rains in its catchment areas over the past few days. With this, the dam has reached its maximum level. The level on Monday stood at 124.70 feet as against the maximum of 124.80 feet. The inflow was 54,311 cusecs. At 8 am on Monday, 51,665 cusecs were discharged into the river. Torrential rains in Kodagu, a key catchment area, have increased the inflow into the dam.

The outflow into the river was however reduced in the evening following drop in the inflow. At 8 p.m., the discharge was reduced to 25,450 cusecs. The inflow was 47,434 cusecs.

Meanwhile, boating at the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Mysuru has been closed in view of heavy discharge from the dam.

Deputy Conservator of Forest V. Karikalan told The Hindu that the boating has been closed since the last three days. However, entry to the sanctuary has been kept open as the place has many other attractions, he said.

