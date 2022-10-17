KRS reaches full level

The inflow into Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir in Srirangapatna has gone up following rains in its catchment areas over the past few days. With this, the dam has reached its maximum level. The level on Monday stood at 124.70 feet as against the maximum of 124.80 feet. The inflow was 54,311 cusecs. At 8 am on Monday, 51,665 cusecs were discharged into the river. Torrential rains in Kodagu, a key catchment area, have increased the inflow into the dam.

Meanwhile, boating at the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Mysuru has been closed in view of heavy discharge from the dam.

Deputy Conservator of Forest V. Karikalan told The Hindu that the boating has been closed since the last three days. However, entry to the sanctuary has been kept open as the place has many other attractions, he said.