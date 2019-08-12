KRS on the verge of attaining FRL

The Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) near Srirangapatna, a major reservoir in the Cauvery basin in the State, is expected to attain the full reservoir level (FRL) by Monday as it has been receiving a record-quantum of 2,07,852 cubic feet per second (cusecs) inflow from upstream dams and catchment areas.

Nevertheless, the augmented discharge of 1,53,769 cusecs from the reservoir has caused panic among residents of low-lying areas along its course with the water entering agricultural fields.

According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL), it was during 1991-92 that the KRS last witnessed an inflow of 2 lakh cusecs.

The level of the KRS, the main water source for Bengaluru and many major towns in Tamil Nadu, stood at 121 ft. at 6 p.m. on Sunday, as against the FRL of 124.8 ft.

The inflow was at the rate of 2,07,852 cusecs and the outflow was 1,53,719 cusecs, when they were measured at the same period.

The KRS storage has significantly increased to the near FRL in just 11 days.

The live storage (LS) in the reservoir was just 4.384 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft.) at 6 p.m. on August 1. But, it increased to 35.943 tmcft. during the same period on Sunday, CNNL sources told The Hindu.

The gross storage capacity of the KRS was 44.322 tmcft. at 6 a.m. on Sunday. While the maximum live storage is 45.051 tmcft., the full gross storage capacity of KRS is 49.452 tmcft.

Flood situation

Meanwhile, the heavy discharge from the KRS and a huge flow in the upstream Hemavati river (a tributary of the Cauvery) have inundated hundreds of acres of agricultural land in K.R. Pet, Pandavapura, and Srirangapatna taluks.

The swollen Cauvery has affected villages such as Doddapalya, Chikkapalaya, Hangarahalli, Mahadevapura, Doddegowdana Koppalu, Srinivasa Agrahara, Karekura, Bidarahalli Hundi, and other places when The Hindu visited on Sunday.

The historical Wellesley Bridge at Srirangapatna and the Cauvery Bridge at Mahadevapura had turned into ‘tourist spots’ with many people thronging to have a glimpse of the overflowing Cauvery.

The huge volume in the Cauvery has submerged the boating area at Sri Boredevara Temple near Doddegowdana Koppalu. Police personnel have been deputed there to prevent the entry of visitors.