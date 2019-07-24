KRS live storage dips by two tmcft in five days

The live storage of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir dropped by nearly 2 tmcft in the last five days owing to discharge of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and canals in Mandya district.

Karnataka has to release 34 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu in July according to the 2018 Supreme Court verdict on the Cauvery river water dispute. It is discharging water from KRS since July 19. Consequently, the level as well as the storage in KRS, constructed across Cauvery near Srirangapatna, are dropping.

According to Irrigation Department data, the reservoir level and live storage were 90.73 ft and 7.998 tmcft respectively at 6 a.m. on July 19, the day on which Karnataka started releasing water to Tamil Nadu. The level plummeted to 87.75 ft and live storage to 6.262 tmcft at the same time on Tuesday. The reservoir level was 123.05 ft and the live capacity was 42.62 tmcft on the corresponding day last year. While the full reservoir level of KRS is 124.8 ft, the maximum live storage capacity is 45.051 tmcft.

Many areas in the catchments of Cauvery river in Kodagu have been experiencing heavy-to-heavy rains in the last 24 hours and consequently the inflow rate [to KRS] has been slightly increasing, said the Irrigation Department officials.

Kodagu has experienced 41.09 mm of rains in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. of Tuesday. The showers would slightly push the reservoir level further easing the tensions pertaining to sharing water with the neighbouring State, the officials added.