KRS irrigation consultative committee puts off decisions till meeting with CM and Dy. CM

August 07, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The KRS Irrigation Consultative Committee (ICC) meeting held at KRS reservoir near here on Monday, August 7, resolved to put off decisions on various issues, including release of water to standing crops till a discussion is held in the regard with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Irrigation portfolio.

Speaking to reporters, Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Minister in charge of Mandya district, said the meeting of the newly constituted ICC of KRS discussed a whole range of issues related to irrigation, but a decision in the regard has been put off till a meeting is held with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

When asked about when the consultations will be held with Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy replied that the meeting will be held within the next 24 hours.

The ICC meeting of KRS was held in the backdrop of demand for release of water by the farmers of Cauvery basin in Mandya and Mysuru districts for their standing crops as well as for sowing purposes.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said the water level in the reservoir presently stood at 113 feet against the full reservoir level of 124.8 feet and added that the farmers of the State had faced such a situation even in the past. “We need water for drinking purposes and saving standing crops,” he said.

“All these matters will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister,” he said, while referring to the need to abide by the directions of the Supreme Court and the Centre. He, however, said that the State government will stand by the interests of its farmers.

Among other things, the meeting also discussed the measures needed to ensure that water flowed to the tail-end areas and parts of Mysuru district by taking up work relating to removal of silt and repairing the damaged canals.

He also acknowledged the need for filling up lakes to ensure drinking water for cattle.

The meeting, which was presided by Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, was also attended and Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, besides G.T. Deve Gowda, P.M. Narendraswamy, Ravikumar, Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, Udaya K.M. and H.T. Manju, MLAs; besides Madhu Madegowda, Marithibbegowda, Dinesh Gooligowda, MLCs; and Deputy Commissioners of Mandya and Mysuru Dr. Kumar and K.V. Rajendra respectively.

