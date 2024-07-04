GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KRS inching towards 100 ft.

Published - July 04, 2024 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in the Krishnaraja Sagar Reservoir was inching towards the 100 ft. mark and hovering at 99.70 feet on Thursday evening.

It was anticipated the dam may breach the 100 ft. mark on Thursday as the reservoir level was 99.30 ft. against the full reservoir level of 124.80 ft. at 8 a.m. and the rate of inflow was 11,189 cusecs.

The rate of inflow ebbed to around 8000 cusecs in the evening and the dam authorities said that the reservoir level was expected to hit the 100 ft mark anytime on Friday. Meanwhile, the reservoir level on the same day last year was 78.37 ft.

There were heavy rains in the catchment area of the Cauvery in Kodagu last week which augmented the rate of flow to the KRS. But it subsided for a few days and has again gained vigour since Wednesday. This is expected to increase the rate of inflow into the KRS.

Bhagamandala received 113.4 mm of rainfall during the 24 hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Shantalli, Srimangala, Hudikeri, Napoklu, Sampaje are other places which received moderate to heavy rains during the same period.

