KRS gates lifted to release water to TN

26 February 2020 22:12 IST

Karnataka has started releasing Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu to ensure the neighbouring State gets its quota for the month of February as per the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) order, which was finalised by the Supreme Court in 2018.

According to sources at the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd., the sluice gates of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir near Srirangapatna, built across the Cauvery, were lifted late on Tuesday to clear the quota of water to be shared with Tamil Nadu. The quantum of flow from the KRS was increased to around 5,000 cusecs on Wednesday only with the consent of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, sources added.

Meanwhile, the KRS reservoir had 112.57 ft. of water as against the maximum capacity of 124.80 ft. on Wednesday morning.

