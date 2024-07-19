  1. Mandya district administration control room number — 08232-224655
  2. Mandya taluk office number — 08232-291655
  3. Maddur control room — 08232-291466
  4. Malavalli control room — 08231-242267
  5. Pandavpura control room — 08236-255128
  6. Srirangapatna control room — 08236-253001
  7. Nagamangala control room — 08234-298105
  8. K.R. Pet control room — 08230-262227