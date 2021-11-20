KRS extends support to Kadur women

The women have been opposing the opening of a bar in the village

The Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) Party, led by activist Ravi Krishna Reddy, has extended its support to the women of Muslapura Hatti in Kadur taluk fighting against opening a bar in the village.

Mr. Reddy and other leaders of the party visited the village recently and interacted with the women.

The party leaders told the women they would stand by the villagers in their protest against the liquor shop. The party had been in favour of liquor-free Karnataka. Following the police action against those women who ransacked the bar on November 12, many have fled the place. The police have registered the case against 41 villagers.

“We are in support of the women who fought against the liquor shop. They have not committed any crime. They have fought for their lives. There is no need for the accused to hide. They should come out and go to the police station with their head held high,” he said.

Later in a press conference at Kadur, Mr. Reddy alleged that the police treated the accused women as terrorists.

“The police rushed to the village early in the morning and arrested them. The police have been acting under the influence of politicians. The influential people, including a policeman, are behind setting up the bar in the village, against to the will of local people,” he said.

Further, he said the women had fought against the bar in a democratic manner. When they went to Chikkamagaluru to submit their plea, the Deputy Commissioner did not meet them. “I feel the DC is unfit to hold this position. He should have listened to the people and ensured the bar license was cancelled. He has failed in his duties,” he said.

KRS youth wing president Raghu Janagere and others were present at the press conference.