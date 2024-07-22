KRS dam outflow above 50,000 cusecs

The outflow from KRS dam continued to be above 50,000 cusecs on Monday with the reservoir receiving a heavy inflow despite the rain receding in Kodagu, the dam’s catchment area.

The inflow on Monday was 46,843 cusecs (measured at 8 p.m.), and the outflow from the dam was 51,509 cusecs. The water level stood at 122.75 feet as against the full reservoir level of 124.8 ft.

The authorities are on alert in Mandya following heavy discharge from the dam. Flood alerts have been issued and safety measures have been deployed on the river banks, tourist sites on the bank, and low-lying areas.

However, the outflow from Kabini decreased substantially in view of drop in inflow with rain receding in Kerala. The inflow on Monday was 19,963 cusecs while the dam was releasing 10,000 cusecs to the river.

The water level was 2,283.25 ft as against the maximum capacity of 2,284 ft.