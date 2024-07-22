GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KRS dam outflow above 50,000 cusecs

Updated - July 22, 2024 08:48 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 08:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The outflow from KRS dam continued to be above 50,000 cusecs on Monday with the reservoir receiving a heavy inflow despite the rain receding in Kodagu, the dam’s catchment area.

The inflow on Monday was 46,843 cusecs (measured at 8 p.m.), and the outflow from the dam was 51,509 cusecs. The water level stood at 122.75 feet as against the full reservoir level of 124.8 ft.

The authorities are on alert in Mandya following heavy discharge from the dam. Flood alerts have been issued and safety measures have been deployed on the river banks, tourist sites on the bank, and low-lying areas.

However, the outflow from Kabini decreased substantially in view of drop in inflow with rain receding in Kerala. The inflow on Monday was 19,963 cusecs while the dam was releasing 10,000 cusecs to the river.

The water level was 2,283.25 ft as against the maximum capacity of 2,284 ft.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.