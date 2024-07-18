ADVERTISEMENT

KRS dam just short of 10 ft. to reach its FRL

Published - July 18, 2024 09:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The water level at Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir near Mysuru is now just 10 feet short of reaching its full capacity of 124.80 ft. with substantial rise in inflow into the dam following unabated rains in Kodagu, its catchment area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inflow crossed 40,000 cusecs on Thursday. The water-level stood at 114.90 feet as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 124.80 feet. If the rainfall situation continues for another week or so in Kodagu, the dam may soon reach its FRL, bringing joy among the farmers in the region.

The outflow from the dam is 2,560 cusecs (including water supply).

The water-level rose in a short span of time with Kodagu recorded heavy rains over the last few days. Cauvery river originates from Kodagu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US