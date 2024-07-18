KRS dam just short of 10 ft. to reach its FRL

The water level at Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir near Mysuru is now just 10 feet short of reaching its full capacity of 124.80 ft. with substantial rise in inflow into the dam following unabated rains in Kodagu, its catchment area.

The inflow crossed 40,000 cusecs on Thursday. The water-level stood at 114.90 feet as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 124.80 feet. If the rainfall situation continues for another week or so in Kodagu, the dam may soon reach its FRL, bringing joy among the farmers in the region.

The outflow from the dam is 2,560 cusecs (including water supply).

The water-level rose in a short span of time with Kodagu recorded heavy rains over the last few days. Cauvery river originates from Kodagu.

