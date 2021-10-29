KRS dam is full following heavy rains in October

This is for the first time since 2010 that the dam has reached its full reservoir level (FRL) as late as the last week of October

The water level at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam across the river Cauvery in Karnataka reached the maximum height of 124.80 feet on October 29.

Inflow into the reservoir was at the rate of 8,767 cusecs (cubic feet per second) and the outflow was pegged at 3,615 cusecs. The storage in the reservoir is 49.452 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft), which is the maximum gross storage capacity.

This is for the first time since 2010 that the dam has reached its full reservoir level (FRL) as late as the last week of October during a monsoon season. According to officials at the KRS, the dam had attained the FRL in October 1983, 1984, 1995 and in 2010.

During a normal monsoon, the reservoir tends to attain the FRL (124.80 feet) in the last week of July, or sometime in August.

This year, after a good spell of rain during June and July, the rains abated in the catchment area of the Cauvery in Kodagu, which saw a deficit of nearly 25%. As a result, the water level in the reservoir did not go above the 120 feet mark even in September, and subsequently began to dip consequent to the regular discharge of water from the crest gates.

But heavy rains in October augmented inflow into the reservoir, and the dam attained its FRL on October 29, much to the relief of authorities and farmers in Karnataka.

As a result of the KRS attaining the FRL, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to visit the dam in the next few days to make an offering of gratitude (bagina) to Cauvery.

The water level at the Kabini reservoir in H.D. Kote was 2,283.60 feet against the FRL of 2,284 feet. The dam has 19.25 tmc ft. of water against the maximum gross storage capacity of 19.52 tmc ft.