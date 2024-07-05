Water level at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir, in Mandya district of Karnataka, across the river Cauvery breached the 100 feet mark against the maximum level of 124.80 feet on July 5.

The water level was 100.30 ft at 8 a.m. on July 5, and the rate of inflow was 9,686 cusecs. This is in contrast to the reservoir level hovering at 78.4 ft on the same day last year. Exactly a week ago (June 28), the reservoir level was hovering at 90.28 ft.

The rise in reservoir level was preceded by a spell of heavy rains in parts of Kodagu district, including Bhagamandala which constitutes the catchment area for the Cauvery river. In a 24-hour period, Bhagamandala recorded 211 mm of rainfall, and the first flooding of the season was reported last week. This helped augment inflow into the KRS, which registered a 10 ft rise in the water level in a span of seven days.

Authorities at the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) informed that the increase in water level will be appreciably fast till the 100 ft mark. But, from there onwards, the rise will be progressively slower as the span of the backwaters widens.

In H.D. Kote of Mysuru district, the Kabini dam is almost full owing to copious rains upstream of the reservoir, mainly in the Wayanad region of Kerala. The water level in the reservoir was 2,281.5 ft against the maximum level of 2,284 ft. The rate of inflow was 8,321 cusec and the total outflow was 2,917 cusecs. Authorities tend to maintain a buffer of 1.5 ft to 2 feet in Kabini as a safety measure, and do not allow the reservoir to be full to the brim during monsoon. This is because, in the event of a surge in the inflow due to heavy rains in Wayanad region, all the crest gates have to be opened, which could result in flash floods downstream. But a buffer of 2 ft facilitates a gradual increase in the outflow to reduce the possibility of flooding downstream.

Water to be released in canals from July 8

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is in charge of Mandya district, said that the Irrigation Consultative Committee of KRS will meet in Bengaluru on July 6, and water from the dam will be released into canals from July 8. No water was released in 2023 owing to drought. This year, following signs of a good monsoon and the reservoir level crossing the 100 ft mark, water will be released, as promised, to farmers.

He said the repair of the Visvesvaraya Canal has been completed. Hence, water could be released to enable farmers to take up sowing and other agricultural activities.

