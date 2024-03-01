KRS bike jatha covers Shivamogga district

March 01, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The bike jatha conducted by Karnataka Rashtra Samiti, a political party led by Ravi Krishna Reddy, covered Shivamogga district on Thursday, February 29. The party held a meeting in Shivamogga and Bhadravathi on the day.

Addressing a gathering in the town, Mr. Reddy said the party had been taking out a bike jatha across the State to spread awareness among the people on the necessity of a party that could give a corruption-free, pro-people administration and be committed to the interests of the State.

The 13-day-long jatha would cover 31 districts, and the total travel would cross 3,000 kilometres. Along the route, the party workers would hold several meetings and interactions with people about the party’s objectives. “Both the BJP and Congress have been looting public money. Corruption has become their profession. People have to show their support and confidence in the KRS’s commitment to honesty,” he said.

Shivamogga district has a history of leading many pro-people movements in the past. The voters of Shivamogga elected leaders who raised money from the public for election expenses. “Time has come for the people to show their support for such politics for the welfare of the State,” he said.

KRS party leaders S.Linge Gowda, C.N. Deepak, S. Manjunath, and others were present. The jatha would conclude on Saturday at Nelamangala.

