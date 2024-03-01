GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KRS bike jatha covers Shivamogga district

March 01, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
KRS party founder Ravi Krishna Reddy spoke at the party meeting in Shivamogga on Thursday, February 29. The party is conducting a State-wide bike rally.

KRS party founder Ravi Krishna Reddy spoke at the party meeting in Shivamogga on Thursday, February 29. The party is conducting a State-wide bike rally. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The bike jatha conducted by Karnataka Rashtra Samiti, a political party led by Ravi Krishna Reddy, covered Shivamogga district on Thursday, February 29. The party held a meeting in Shivamogga and Bhadravathi on the day.

Addressing a gathering in the town, Mr. Reddy said the party had been taking out a bike jatha across the State to spread awareness among the people on the necessity of a party that could give a corruption-free, pro-people administration and be committed to the interests of the State.

The 13-day-long jatha would cover 31 districts, and the total travel would cross 3,000 kilometres. Along the route, the party workers would hold several meetings and interactions with people about the party’s objectives. “Both the BJP and Congress have been looting public money. Corruption has become their profession. People have to show their support and confidence in the KRS’s commitment to honesty,” he said.

Shivamogga district has a history of leading many pro-people movements in the past. The voters of Shivamogga elected leaders who raised money from the public for election expenses. “Time has come for the people to show their support for such politics for the welfare of the State,” he said.

KRS party leaders S.Linge Gowda, C.N. Deepak, S. Manjunath, and others were present. The jatha would conclude on Saturday at Nelamangala.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.