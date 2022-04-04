KRS backwaters to host national sailing event in July

Members of the Royal Mysore Sailing Club at a press conference in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Royal Mysore Sailing Club holding the championships for 150-plus participants

The Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC) is organising the National Junior Ranking Sailing championships in the backwaters of KRS dam near Mysuru from July 29 to August 4.

The National Federation-Yachting Association of India has granted permission to RMSC to hold the event which is expected to attract 150 participants from across the country.

Races will be held in various classes of sailboats from Dinghies like Optimist Class, Laser Class, and Enterprise Class to bigger boats like Omega Class and Seabird Class.

A few noted sports enthusiasts of Mysuru came together to start the club with the mandate of putting Mysuru on the sailing map of India and producing champions. Permission from the State Government and recognition from Karnataka State Sailing Association was received and RMSC set up Karnataka’s only civil sailing centre at KRS backwaters, a release from the club said.

RMSC Founder Captain Arvind Sharma and others spoke to the media here on Monday in connection with the event. Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayana Gowda and hotelier and industrialist P.V. Giri, who is also a member of RMSC, were present.

RMSC has received support from Royal Madras Yachting Club (RMYC), a 110-year-old sailing club, in terms of equipment and expertise. It conducted a National Sailboat Championship (Regatta) which was a first for Mysuru. Participants from across the country made it a successful event, paving the way for Mysuru to be a destination for sailing and regatta, the members said.

This time too, the RMYC is pitching in with equipment, expertise and manpower for safe and successful conduct of the event. KSSA has given recognition to the event along with Mysore District Sailing Association. The Hotel Owners Association is providing accommodation, food and transportation to the participants, the members said.