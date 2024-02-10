KRS backwaters to come alive with Bergman Triathlon today

February 10, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Triathlon Association of Karnataka is holding the Bergman Triathlon on Sunday.

The Bergman Triathlon, endorsed by the Mysuru District Administration and the Department of Tourism, serves as a catalyst for promoting sports, tourism, and adventure tourism in the district and State. With its rich history, iconic landmarks such as the Mysuru Palace, and the awe-inspiring KRS dam, Mysuru provides an idyllic setting for this event, the organisers said.

Triathlon Association of Karnataka has taken the initiative to promote the sport of triathlon and bring awareness to the young sports enthusiasts in Karnataka - the first of its triathlon events is being held in Mysuru - in partnership with District Administration, Mysuru and the event is being organised by the Deccan Sports Club.

Participants of the Bergman Triathlon will navigate through the serene waters of the KRS backwaters for the swimming segment, while the cycling and running segments will wind through the captivating landscapes of Anandur-Chikkanahalli area. These scenic routes not only challenge the athletes but also offer them a glimpse of natural beauty, a press release said here.

The event offers diverse categories including the Bergman Triathlon 113, Bergman Olympic Triathlon, and Duathlon, attracting nearly 300 athletes from across the country. Notably, the event will witness the participation of three international triathletes from Germany, adding an international flair to the competition, the release said.

Events include Bergman Triathlon 113: 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling, and 21.1 km run; Bergman Olympic Triathlon: 1.5 km swim, 40 km cycling, and 10 km run and duathlon categories.

“The event intends a bold step towards promoting triathlon as a premier sport in the State and positioning Mysuru as a prime destination for sports enthusiasts nationwide,” it said.

The Triathlon Association has extended its gratitude to K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner, Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police, Mysuru, and the Tourism Department Joint Director Savita for their support to the event.

“We are thrilled to host the Bergman Triathlon. We are overwhelmed with the response this year where we have close to 300 athletes participating in the event from across the country and three international athletes from Germany. We wish to make this an annual event. Next year, we would like to have a Weekend Sports Carnival in Mysuru where we will bring multiple sports events like swimming, cycling running over a weekend in Mysuru,” said Vaibhav Belgaonkar, Deccan Sports Club.

