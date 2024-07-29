Notwithstanding the brewing opposition to the proposed amusement park near KRS and Brindavan Gardens in Mandya district, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar hinted at the government’s seriousness in implementing the project.

Addressing people at Brindavan Gardens after offering ‘bagina’ (traditional thanksgiving) at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) on July 29, Mr. Shivakumar said that farmers need not be perturbed as the project does not entail land acquisition. ‘’The project will be taken up on government land. Farmers are also free to surrender the land on their own will, but no one will be evicted or forced to surrender their property,” he added.

Alluding to the demand that the government of Karnataka should speak to farmers before going ahead with the project, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Water Resources, said they have nothing to hide with regard to the project, which is expected to benefit tourism and the local economy.

Dam safety will be prioritised and borne in mind when implementing the amusement park project, which has the potential to draw nearly 20,000 tourists every day, he added.

The existing Brindavan Gardens was designed and laid at the time of completion of the KRS dam, and has undergone many changes. ‘

’We want to develop it as a major tourist destination, and will be implemented under the PPP model,” said Mr. Shivakumar adding that the Cabinet has already cleared the project.

Civil society groups have questioned the proposed project, and flayed the government for its ‘lop-sided priorities’. Questioning the need for an amusement park near a historically important structure like the KRS dam, the activists claim that the natural beauty of the area would be marred and replaced by concrete structures.

Referring to the proposed Cauvery Aarti on the lines of Ganga Aarti, Mr. Shivakumar said that the Tourism Department and the Water Resource Department have been entrusted with the task of preparing a project report, which would be submitted within a month.

On other projects proposed in Mandya district, the Deputy CM said that an agricultural university will also be a reality and would benefit farmers in the region.

Expressing happiness over the filling up of most of reservoirs in Karnataka, Mr. Shivakumar took a dig at the opposition for its remarks that rains fail when Congress comes to power, and said that nature is apolitical.

Earlier, Srirangapatana MLA Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda sought additional funds for repair and modernisation of canals. Mr. Shivakumar promised to get the same approved.