KRS amusement park: Congress spokesperson flags concern 

The proposed amusement park near Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) has evoked opposition from M. Lakshman, chairperson of the Institution of Engineers, Karnataka centre. He is also the spokesperson of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Mr. Lakshman told The Hindu that that he had opposed the project when it was first mooted a few years ago and his stance has not changed. ‘’I am opposed to the project in my capacity as the chairperson of the Institution of Engineers and the convener of the Cauvery Technical Committee,” he added.

Pointing out that the dam was already over 100 years old, Mr. Lakshman said any drilling or excavation entailing blasting for foundation of the proposed statue and other works will affect the integrity of the KRS dam, which is the lifeline for millions of people.

Mr. Lakshman said he would speak to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and explain the pitfalls of having such a mega project within 20-km radius of the dam. ‘’I will make a presentation on the project and its impact in a day or two,” he said.

Already, there are security concerns and restrictions around the dam and a new facility that will draw thousands of people would throw up fresh challenges, Mr. Lakshman added. However, there is no objection if the amusement park is developed elsewhere as it is meant to boost tourism, he said.