KRS almost full

The water level at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir across the Cauvery was 124.35 ft. at 9 p.m. on Wednesday and expected to reach the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 124.80 ft. in due course.

This is for the first time in recent decades that the dam is set to attain the FRL during a monsoon cycle as late as in the last week of October.

The water level had reached 123.75 ft. at 6 p.m. on Tuesday inching its way up towards the FRL. The dam authorities said that the backwater span increases with the rise in the reservoir level and hence the process tends to get delayed in case the inflow is not very high. The rate of inflow was around 12,530 cusecs at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, down from 17,972 cusecs on Tuesday, and the area that gets submerged when the dam attains the FRL is nearly 129 sq km.

Meanwhile, the outflow from the reservoir was reduced and was at the rate of 3,608 cusecs. The water was being impounded to ensure that the dam attains the FRL following which the outflow will be matched by the corresponding inflow.

CM to offer bagina soon

Sources said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to offer the traditional thanksgiving (Bbgina) at KRS on the dam attaining the FRL, in due course. Though the tentative datehas been fixed as November 2, it is not yet finalised and changes are expected once the Chief Minister returns to Bengaluru after the campaigning for Hangal and Sindgi by-elections, the sources added.