KRS 4 ft. short of reaching its maximum level

Krishnaraja Sagar in Mandya district is 4 ft. short to reaching its maximum level as the inflow into the dam continues to remain high with torrential rain lashing its catchment area in Kodagu for the past several days.

The inflow may increase further as there is a forecast of heavy rains in Kodagu. The inflow was at the rate of 37,819 cusecs and 4,070 cusecs was discharged into the river on Friday evening.

The water level stood at 120.46 ft as against the maximum of 124.80 ft on Friday.

Meanwhile, 12,547 cusecs of water was discharged into the river from Kabini dam on Friday. The inflow was at the rate of 1,7353 cusecs.

Boating may be suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Srirangapatna as a safety measure in case of a rise in water discharge from KRS.

However, the tourist site will remain open for visitors. “Boating may be suspended but tourists can go around the site as there are more attractions, especially for children,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests Karikalan.

He said another a battery-operated buggy would soon be introduced as there has been a good response from visitors who could go around the 2-km distance on the sanctuary premises.