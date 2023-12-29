KRRS welcomes govt. move to bring ordinance on Kannada usage in signboards

December 29, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) on Friday welcomed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement to promulgate an ordinance to ensure signboards of shops and business establishments have 60 per cent of text in Kannada.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra said promulgation of the ordinance, which seeks to amend the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022, should not merely envisage imposition penalty on the violators, but propose to cancel the licenses of the corporates and other businesses responsible for violation of the law.

Hence, the State government should issue a notification with a warning that the violators will have to face stern consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged the State government to take necessary steps to ensure that orders of the High Court are also issued in Kannada.

He said the KRRS will extend support to any organisation that embarks upon pro-Kannada movements. But, the agitations should be peaceful and non-violent. The KRRS does not support any loss caused to public or private property, he said.

Budget

Mr. Nagendra also called upon the Union government and State government to accord priority to farmers in the Union Budget and State Budget.

The Union Budget and State Budgets are scheduled to be presented in February ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April-May this year.

The KRRS office bearers are already holding consultations with experts in the fields of agriculture, irrigation, rural development and employment generation on the programmes that would benefit the farmers and rural population.

The KRRS will shortly come out with its wish list for the Budgets, he added.

Apology sought

Mr. Nagendra has sought an apology from Minister for Sugar and Agricultural Marketing Shivanand Patil for his remarks against the farmers.

He said Mr. Patil should not only apologise, but also make a public statement that he will not speak about the farmers in a derogatory manner in future.

The KRRS had already protested against the Minister’s statement and warned that people insulting the farmers will have to face the consequences.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.