HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KRRS urges Karnataka govt. to increase milk price to ₹60 per litre

Basavarajappa says the production cost of milk is around ₹50 per litre. Let the government do away with support price of ₹5 per litre, after fixing the milk price at ₹60 per litre, he adds

July 13, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
KRRS president H.R. Basavarajappa addresses a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, July 13.

KRRS president H.R. Basavarajappa addresses a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, July 13. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sabha has urged the State government to fix the price of milk at ₹60 per litre and do away with the support price of ₹5 per litre being given to milk producers.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, July 13, H.R. Basavarajappa, State president of the Sangha, said the milk producers had been spending about ₹50 per litre of milk, considering the prevailing rate of cattle feed and other costs. However, the milk unions had been procuring milk producers by paying around ₹28 per litre.

“What is the point in giving a support price of ₹5 per litre when you are purchasing the commodity at half of its production cost? Fix ₹60 per litre of milk and do away with the support price. Rather, give it to the consumers,” he said. As it had been done in the case of rice or other commodities, he said, let the government provide milk for the consumers at a subsidised price.

Other demands of the sangha include, withdrawal of amendment to the Land Reforms Act that allowed non-farmers to purchase agricultural land. The previous BJP government passed the amendment, and the Congress had promised that it would withdraw it. However, the party, after coming to power, tabled the Bill to withdraw the amendment to the APMC Act, not the Land Reforms Act, he said.

Mr. Basavarajappa, referring to the dip in the price of ball copra, said the government should purchase copra from farmers at ₹15,000 per quintal. He also suggested procuring coconut from the growers and distributing the same along with rice and other food grains through the fair price shops.

Martyrs’ Day

The State president said the sangha would hold the martyrs’ day at Naragunda in Gadag district on July 21. The programme would be held to remember the sacrifice of farmers who were killed in police firings 43 years ago. He appealed to farmers to take part in the programme in large numbers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.