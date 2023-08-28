KRRS urges Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to declare drought in Karnataka for 2023-24

August 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

A delegation of farmers’ leaders representing Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru on Monday, August 28, and urged him to declare a drought in the State in view of the dire situation staring at the farmers due to poor monsoon rains.

The delegation led by farmers’ leader Hoskote Basavaraj pointed out that the State government has already confirmed that a total of 130 taluks in the State were gripped by drought. Hence, the State government should immediately declare a drought for the year 2023-24 in the State.

The Centre should abide by the State government’s decision to declare drought in Karnataka and release the funds necessary to tackle the situation, he said.

During the last 19 years, the State had faced droughts for 11 years and experienced floods for 4 years. Such natural calamities cause a lot of difficulties to the farmers, who depend on agriculture for their survival and livelihood.

The memorandum pointed out that the farmers had taken up sowing in their agricultural fields when it rained last month. However, the crops have already started wilting due to absence of rains this month, causing a huge loss to the farmers.

The government should, however, ensure that the irrigation pumpsets in the State receive regular and quality electricity supply so that the farmers can irrigate their crops.

The KRRS has also urged the Chief Minister to resolve the long-pending issues of sugarcane farmers, who have been demanding higher payment for their produce in view of the rising cost of cultivation.

The memorandum has sought suitable amendments to the Sugar (Control) Order to ensure that the interests of the farmers are protected.

Farmers of Kochanahalli

The KRRS also brought up the issue relating to farmers of Kochanahalli in Varuna, who have started an agitation alleging that they had been taken for a ride by a company that promised to build a golf course and give them employment after purchasing their land.

However, after purchasing their land for a pittance, the company had sold it to Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for a huge sum about 20 years ago. The farmers, who were left without land or a job, had been on a strike for several months now.

The KRRS has sought remind the Chief Minister that the government had promised to provide housing facilities to the farmers, who had allegedly been cheated of their lands. The KRRS has urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to not only providing housing facilities, but also a higher remuneration and employment to the farmers, who had allegedly been cheated.

