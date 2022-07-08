KRRS to protest outside the CM’s residence on July 11

July 08, 2022 22:57 IST

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha will stage a protest outside Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence on Monday, demanding that the government direct sugar mills to clear their dues and fix the State Advisory Price (SAP) of ₹4,500 per tonne of sugarcane.

Nagendra Tambe, district president of the sangha, told presspersons here on Friday that the government was neglecting the issue of long-pending dues of cane growers and refusing to take any action against defaulting sugar factories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He alleged that sugar factories were procuring the produce at a price lower than the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed by the Centre.

Mr. Tambe urged the State government to direct the district authorities to intervene and get the dues cleared.