KRRS to lay siege to Mandya DC office on February 23

February 21, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Upset with the BJP government in the State for ignoring their 100-day agitation and the six-day-long indefinite fast in Mandya to press for their demands, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has threatened to lay siege to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya on February 23.

A large number of farmers from different parts of the State will gather in Mandya and lay siege to the Deputy Commissioner’s office with tractors, bullock carts and cattle in protest against the government’s “lack of sensitivity” to the problems faced by the farmers.

After the 100-day agitation by the KRRS that had been launched on November 7, 2022, the farmers resorted to an indefinite fast in Mandya six days ago.

The demands of KRRS include payment of ₹4,500 for every tonne of sugarcane, announcement of government’s State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane and extend subsidy to the farmers so that dairy farmers receive ₹40 for every litre of milk and paddy farmers receive ₹500 for every quintal of paddy.

The other demands include withdrawal of the “anti-farmer” Land Reforms Amendment Act, APMC amendment Act and the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, besides dropping plans to implement the proposed Electricity Amendment Act 2022 in Karnataka.

Though their woes had been represented to the State government by the Mandya district administration, there has been no response, KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra said at a press conference, adding that Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayana Gowda, who had been elected from Mandya district’s K.R. Assembly constituency, speeds past their protest venue without bothering to stop by and inquire about the reason for their agitation.

Ruing the “absolute lack of sensitivity” on the part of the State government towards their demands, Mr. Nagendra said there was no point in wasting time in staging a protest in Freedom Park in Bengaluru, where already several organisations had pitched tents demanding solutions for their respective livelihood issues.

“Hence, we have decided to lay siege to the Deputy Commissioners’ office in Mandya on Thursday”, he said.

Protest planned against Modi, Shah

The KRRS leader said they will protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah whenever they visit Karnataka to express their opposition to the “anti-people” BJP government.

Mr. Nagendra said Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah will now keep visiting the State ahead of the Assembly elections. “We will protest against them whenever they visit. A State-level decision in the regard will be taken”, he said.

He said the BJP government has not responded positively to the concerns of the farmers and the KRRS activists were ready to be arrested for their protests against the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Though a final decision on the mode of protest is yet to be decided, Mr. Nagendra said it will, however, be “peaceful”. “We may stage a black flag demonstration, disrupt their public meetings and question them or sit in protest on the route of their travel”, he said.

Mr. Nagendra recalled that the government had vacated the KRRS activists protesting in Mandya and removed their tent when Mr. Shah visited the district during the last week of December. Though the government had promised o invite the farmers for talks soon, their demands have remained unaddressed, he lamented.

Suspension sought

The KRRS leader has sought suspension of the squabbling women bureaucrats – IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri – for their public spat.

He said the government’s decision to transfer the two officers from their respective posts was not enough. “Transferring them is no punishment. They should be suspended for a minimum of six months and reinstated only after they agree to abide by the conduct rules”, he said.

He recalled the public spat Ms. Sindhuri had with another IAS officer Shilpa Nag when the former was the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru.

He also warned the government that it should take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.

Mr. Nagendra also opined that there was no need for IAS and IPS officers, who are merely “white elephants”. “They will be a burden on the State when they are in power and after retirement they will either join politics or start a company”, he said.

He said the State government should recruit officials only from the State service, who were comparatively more well-versed with the problems of the people and in touch with realities.